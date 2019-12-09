Irona Tasks Aides on Productivity

… Says, ISOPADEC Projects For Commissioning Soon

Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona has charged statutory aides in his office to remain productive, while adding value to the Rebuild Imo Administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

The Deputy Governor gave the charge during a parley with statutory appointees in his office who paid him a visit, Sunday evening at his Oguta residence.

According to him, the appointment of his aides was based on merit, urging them not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

He used the occasion to reiterate the commitment of the Imo State government to seeing that the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission- ISOPADEC under the present leadership implements signature projects in the oil producing areas of the state.

“I commend you for the visit. I usually tell people that politics is a struggle and not for weaklings. Go back to your respective Local Government Areas and Wards and participate actively. People have said different things about us. That is expected, but there is no single action I have taken in government without briefing and getting the approval of my boss, the Governor. By the end of January 2020, we will start commissioning ISOPADEC projects. Very quality projects for that matter. Governor Ihedioha will shut opposition with performance. Our performance will speak for us.”

“I will like us to continue to work to add value to this government. People must stop telling lies against others. We must stop running people down, all in the name of politics. One thing is sure. ISOPADEC funds are not for sharing. They must be used in working for the people. Whoever wants us to bring ISOPADEC money to share, like they did in the past is certainly living in the past. Governor Ihedioha’s government is not for sharing money, but for quality service delivery.”

Earlier in their respective comments, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Sydney Uneanya, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Office of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Walter Duru and Senior Special Assistant, Political matters, Damian Ezeagu in their respective comments poured encomiums on the Deputy Governor for what they described as his selfless life style, assuring him of their determination to put in their best towards the success of the present administration.

“We are here in further solidarity with you. We urge you to continue to give credible leadership to our people. Be rest assured that our loyalty is total. We are happy to be associated with you. You are a selfless leader and we will continue to do our best towards ensuring that this administration succeeds.”

Others present at the meeting are: Senior Special Assistant, Project Monitoring, Architect Zack Ijeoma, Special Assistant, Protocol, Anthony Nwadiaro and Personal Assistant, Economic matters Bright Anyalebechi.

The visit created an opportunity for the discussion of other pertinent issues.

High point of the visit was the exchange of gift items.

Walter Duru, Ph.D

SSA, Media and Communications

Office of the Deputy Governor

December 9, 2019