Zulum Distributes Food and non food items to 15,000 widows, old age, vulnerable In Rann, Kala Balge...

Assists Victims of Flood Disaster

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday visited Rann the headquarters of Kala Balge Local Government Area where he supervised the distribution of cash relief to over 15,000 Widows as livelihood support.

The women were amongst the aged and vulnerable residents in Rann.

The Governor's visit was also aimed at assessing the damages caused by a recent flood which destroyed houses, farmlands and some public buildings housing essential services in Rann.

He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Northeast Development Commission Alh. Mohammed Goni.

Governor Zulum also visited the victims of Boko Haram attack in the outskirts of Rann on Friday, he sympathized with them and donated cash for the reconstruction of their destroyed houses.

Governor Zulum assured the people of Kala Balge of his administration's commitment in uplifting the livelihood of Borno people. He also noted that the Government of Borno State will soon provide them with food items to ameliorate their sufferings.

While in Rann, he visited a General Hospital and a Central Primary School affected by the flood. He was also at a new Local Government Secretariat complex and the Government lodge among others.

On the general hospital which was the Governor’s priority, he directed the ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement to complete the rehabilitation of the General Hospital by next month, January 2020, and ensure it was put to use.

It will be recalled that Zulum who returned to Maiduguri on Saturday from Abuja after attending a meeting at the State House, met with Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria and the Managing Director, Bank of industry and proceeded to Rann when he recieved information on Sunday of the flood disaster that befell the town.

It would be recalled that Zulum had on June 9, 2019, which was 10 days after he was sworn in as Governor of Borno State, visited Rann on needs assessment during which he gave orders for some projects to commence.