December 9:      Be Not Like the Unbelievers

How can we believers NOT be conformed to the world? By being “transformed by the renewing of our minds.” We do this primarily through the power of God’s Word to transform us. The Scripture is the only source of truth we need for the transformation of our minds. We need to hear (Romans 10:17), read (Revelation 1:3), study (Acts 17:11), memorize (Psalm 119:9-11), and meditate on (Psalm 1:2-3). The Word of God, ministered in our hearts by the Holy Spirit, is the only power on earth that can transform us from worldliness to true spirituality. In fact, it is all we need to be made “complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16, NKJV). The result is that we will be “able to test and approve what God's will is; his good, pleasing and perfect will” (Romans 12:2b). It is the will of God for every believer to be a living sacrifice for Jesus Christ.

“Be not conformed to this world” is probably an advice that Christians of nowadays don’t want to hear. Looking at the many and varied church organizations in these end-time period before Christ returns, it is hard to tell a devoted Christian from an unbeliever; they are very similar in words, thoughts and actions. The preachers and ministers are the biggest hypocrites; they practice not what they preach. They take advantage of their followers and steal from them to enrich themselves. They’re insensitive to the sufferings of their members. All they do is to keep on milking them of money and using them for their time and resources.

The body of Christ has since become rotten because the Western life style of the pursuit of wealth, power, position and connection has been modeled to all the world. The quickest and easiest way to get rich quick is to go into churchism. The “church” has become the arena for licentiousness, hypocrisy, deceit, evil ambition, and a platform for recruitment and initiation into secret societies, the occults, wizardry and all pagan practices. As well, the church has become a melting pot for the practice of animism, syncretism and all kinds of spiritual debauchery, especially in those countries with many churches and varied forms of worship. But thank God, in all of these, there are still a small percentage, the remnant who have refused to mortgage their souls for vanity. These are the people Christ will receive into His kingdom for eternity with Him. They are the blesses. “Blessed is the man whose God is the Lord.” Where do you belong? Are you conformed to this world or to Christ? Are you at the cross-road and would like help to move over to Christ? Note: Christ is standing and knocking. He will come in and guide you into His light when you let Him in. God bless you when you choose to live for Christ. Please write to me even by replying to this message whenever you need help with your faith.

Let’s pray: Lord, I pray; prepare me to be a sanctuary of truth and worship unto You. Help me to remain even with the remnant of people who have and will always refuse to be conformed to the world but rather be transformed according to Your Word through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen

Today’s reading: Daniel 11-12; Rev. 1-2

Be not Conformed to this World of Sin.