Catholic Priest Survives Lone Accident With Bruises

An unidentified Reverend father has survived a lone accident along the Benin-Agbor expressway, Delta State.

The accident occurred Saturday at about 3:25pm. The immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, Comrade Norbert Chiazor, who witnessed the accident said: "I saw a miracle on Saturday. About 3.25pm. A car driving about 30 metres suddenly screeched and swerved from the tar on Benin- Agbor road. It flew into the air and went into somersaults.

"Then landed with the roof, all four tyres up twirling. Perching dangerously on a cliff, one inch more, the vehicle would have crashed into a gaping Agbor valley.

"Several vehicles passed in top speed. Scared stiff, I had to lead three motor cycle riders to approach the car. Smashing the front left window, in panic, we saw a man inside the wreckage of the car and pulled him out.

"He was bleeding, blood tickling down his right hand. He staggered up alive!

"Few minutes later, some Road safety officials arrived as we made arrangement for a towing van.

"The accident victim was a lone occupant, driving from Lagos, Onitsha bound.

"He turned out to be a Catholic Reverend Father.