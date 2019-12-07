Ekiti LG Poll: Ex-Dep. Gov condemns murder of PDP member, Medical Doctor expresses concern over 3 others in critical condition

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and People's Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the last year election, Prof Kolapo Olusola has condemned the killing of a member of the party, Dotun Kosedake in Ikere Ekiti today.

Apart from Dotun Kosedake who was shot dead, Ayeni Olumide (Salvation), Ayeni Gbenga (Special) and Abiodun Bukola were also shot and are in critical condition at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The former deputy governor, who was at the Teaching Hospital to visit the three injured persons on behalf of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, called on security agencies in the State to bring the culprits to justice.

He said it was appalling that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) could unleash gun-wielding-thugs on the people of the State just because of a predetermined local council elections.

Prof Kolapo Olusola also donated a sum of N60,000 to assist in the payment of their hospital bills and promised to keep in constant touch with them.

Also speaking, a former member of the State House Assembly, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, who was also sent by Fayose to ascertain the state of health of the three victims, called for prayers for the three survivors.

He disclosed that from the X-Ray, there were bullets lodged in the forehead of the female victim as well as the abdomen of one of the male victims.

He expressed outrage on the shooting of innocent citizens at close range on the day of an election leading to a loss of life and multiple injuries in others.

Dr Omotoso, who donated his widow's mite to the victims also called on men and women of means to help the them financially.

He also counselled the Federal Government to embark on a total review of the electoral process to achieve a free, fair and credible elections devoid of violence, killings and blood letting.

Violence erupted at a polling unit at Okitiko area along Ikere Ekiti during the Ekiti State Local Government Elections on Saturday leaving a yet to be identified man dead and about four persons injured following gunshots.

Eyes witnesses said trouble started when a group of hoodlums, who invaded the polling unit with the intention to snatch the ballot boxes from the officials of the State Independent Electoral Commission, were resisted.

Gunshots from the invading hoodlums forced electoral officers and others to flee for their lives.