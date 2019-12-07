TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Is Passes On

German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke who is principally known for his gospel missions throughout Africa is dead at 79.

A post on his official Facebook page explained that he passed on peacefully and was surrounded by his family.

“It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family announces the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019. For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.

“We want to thank you on his behalf and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.

