December 7:  God Demands Obedience

It’s not always easy to choose obedience to God, especially if you’re trying to do it all on your own or try to show people how much you love God. Satan would love nothing more than to bring you back into bondage through disobedience. But you have the promise, “You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the one who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4). The Holy Spirit will produce Christlikeness in you and, as you yield to Him, you can live a holy life (Galatians 5:16). Here is the mindset we all should have: “Count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus” (Romans 6:11). Any time you face temptation, you should say, “I’m dead to that! That was part of my old life then! I am now a new creation in Christ!” (see 2 Corinthians 5:17). To live a holy life, to separate yourself from sin, you must see yourself as God does; as born-again child of the Most High, who is clothed with the righteousness of Christ.

You also have the benefit of being part of the Body of Christ. Fellowshipping with other Christians and making yourself accountable to them is a great source of strength in living a holy life. As Christians, we are called to encourage one another in this matter (Hebrews 10:24–25). Remember, no Christian should be trying to live a holy life in order to earn salvation; living a holy life is a natural outgrowth of being saved by God’s grace and filled with His Spirit. It is also important to not give up when you mess up. When you fail, your response should be to confess the sin and keep moving forward in your faith in and walk with Christ (1 John 1:9).

Romans 8:1, “There is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” God’s grace doesn't go away when we make mistakes. Note: Through the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary, God’s grace abounds for us sinners and for our salvation. However, abundance of grace is not for us to perpetually remain in sin but that we should by grace have dominion over sin through Christ Jesus.

Let’s pray: I thank God who through Jesus Christ has given you victory. I pray that you remain saved in His name. The Lord will grant you grace to lift high His praise and declare He’s your king. The Lord will help you to walk boldly forward and to maintain His kingdom favors. The Lord strengthen you to stand strong rooted in the goodness of His love and pursue holiness through righteousness this time and throughout you walk with Him, in Jesus’ name. Amen

Today’s reading: Daniel 7-8; 3 John

Humility Fosters Obedience to God.