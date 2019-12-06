December 6:      Your Life is Very Important

In order to live a holy life, you must first understand what it means to be holy. It means to be set apart or separate from sin and evil ways of life. God is holy, completely separate from everything that is evil (1 John 1:5), “This is the message we have heard from him and declare to you: God is light; in him there is no darkness at all.” God has called you to be holy, just as He is (1 Peter 1:16, quoting Leviticus 19:2). It’s important to understand that apart from God this is impossible. You have to have the Holy Spirit indwelling and filling you with His holiness. A holy life is only possible through the power of the Holy Spirit. Therefore, the first step to living a holy life is to accept Jesus Christ as your Savior (Ephesians 1:13), “And you also were included in Christ when you heard the message of truth, the gospel of your salvation. When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit.”

Once you have taken that step of salvation, you are declared righteous (Romans 5:1). But what does it look like to be actually righteous, and to live a holy life? In 1 Thessalonians 4:3–8, Paul emphasizes sexual purity as part of holy living: “It is God’s will that you should be sanctified: that you should avoid sexual immorality; that each of you should learn to control your own body in a way that is holy and honorable, not in passionate lust like the pagans, who do not know God” (verses 3–5).

Beyond avoiding sexual immorality and keeping sex within God’s design for marriage, you can live a holy life by being obedient to God in all areas of life. Stop cheating and lying, stealing and tricking people out of their possessions, encouraging ungodly lifestyles, pursuing money, fame, power, position and possession of material things and many others. Knowing and obeying God’s Word is key (John 17:17). Hiding God’s Word in your heart keeps you from sin (Psalm 119:11). When you live in obedience to God, you are staying separate from evil. You are offering your body as “living sacrifices” to God (Romans 12:1–2). The purpose of living a holy life is to glorify God and display His nature to those around you (Matthew 5:16). Note: Living a holy life of obedience to God is living in true freedom from the bondage of sin (Romans 6:6).

Let’s pray: The glory of a blooming vine is in it leaves. Like a leave, you will never fall away from your life source. You will remain constant in God’s divine grace, mercy, favor and protection. You will be like a tree planted by the rivers of water. You will bring forth abundance of fruits in due seasons. You will be rooted in the Lord all your life and do all that honors and glorify your Father in heaven. May God’s divine blessings continue with you and may His grace grant and ensure your holiness in Him, in Jesus’ blessed name. Amen.

Today’s reading: Daniel 5-6; 2 John

A Holy Life is Freedom of the Soul.