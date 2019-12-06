Land grabbers land in police net for causing trouble in Ogun community

10 suspected members of a land grabbing syndicate who unleashed terror on innocent residents of Ewujomo village in Ogijo area of Ogun State have been arrested by police.

The suspects are Ismaila Lawal, Tope Oniyide, Sodiq Lawal, Ahmed Olaringbe, Gafar Kafo, Ismaila Haruna, Okanlawon Olabinjo, Kamoru Arulogun, Suleman Oresesun and Kazeem Oresesun.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Osun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi said they were all arrested following a distress call received by the police in Ogijo Division that the hoodlums who came with motorcycles armed with dangerous weapons invaded the village.

The PPRO said "on receiving the information, the DPO Ogijo Division, CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed mobilized his men and moved to the scene."

He added "On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums whose actions has thrown the community into pandemonium started shooting sporadically but were overpowered by the police and they succeeded in apprehending ten members of the syndicate while some escaped with various degrees of injuries."

Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that two live cartridges, two expended cartridges, one expended Brownie pistol ammunition, charm and three bajaj motorcycles were recovered from the arrested suspects.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

The CP praised the gallantry display by his men and warned that anybody with criminal intent will not find a safe haven in Ogun state.

He said any criminal who decides to test the will power of the command will meet his Waterloo. The CP assured the people of Ogun state of adequate security