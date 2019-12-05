NYSC delegation visits family of late prospective corps member in Ibadan

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has commiserated with the family of a prospective corps member, Akanji Abiodun Oluwatoyin, who died last week in a ghastly motor accident on her way to report at the Katsina state Orientation Camp.

The Director-General who was represented by the State Coordinator Oyo state, Eniola Ambekemo, led a delegation of NYSC officials on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Ibadan.

Ambekemo said the deceased was a patriotic citizen who was reporting for selfless service to her fatherland.

Oluwatoyin, a graduate of Food Technology from Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, lost her life on Mokwa road in Niger State while travelling to report for 2019 Batch "C" (Stream II) orientation course at NYSC Orientation Camp in Katsina State.

Sympathizing with the family, the DG stated that the death of the prospective corps member can only be described as the fall of a star in the galaxy of budding patriotic young Nigerians.

While praying for the repose of her soul, the NYSC DG told the family of the deceased to accept her death as the will of the Almighty.

The relatives of the deceased, Abosede expressed appreciation to the DG and management of NYSC for their immense support since the death of Oluwatoyin.