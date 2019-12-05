Support Your Husbands To Enthrone Righteousness In Your Kingdoms, Dame Okowa Task Wives Of Traditional Rulers

Wives of traditional rulers in Delta state have been charged to use their positions to support their husbands and enthrone Christ in their various kingdoms.

Wife of the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Dame Edith Okowa stated this Thursday while hosting wives of traditional rulers in Government House, Assba.

She said: "God is a covenant keeping God. We are not just wearing crowns because we are beautiful. We have our ministry, you might not be a queen but you are a wife in the house. Our assignments is to see that our husbands succeeds anywhere they are. Esther woke up from her slumper and took the kingdom to God".

She lamented that young boys now engage in activities that could not be written in print, "The Lord is saying that women should return to your first love.

The Bible had not changed. The word and standard of God has remained the same", the founder, 0'5 Initiative hinted.

While tasking mother to always know what their children do, said mothers should have time with their children.

"Let us know what our children do, women awake. Let's take time with our little ones because the time you have with them is when you will inculcate virtues in them.

"Everyone of us are going to be remembered with what we did. We must be very careful what we do with the children God has given unto us".

The reason for this season is to tell people about Jesus. There is so much peace, joy and contentment in worshipping God, "I want to see that you are so queeny and graceful", she added.

In her welcome address, the Director-General, 0'5 Initiative, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, noted that the programme is at the instance of the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa.

She thanked God that since last year till date there was no evil news of the dismise of any queen, "From last year till date, we have not lost anyone, we give God praise. It is a time to talk, advise and encourage one another".

She charged her royal majesties to celebrate the season, the birth of Christ, with love.

In a life transforming and thought provoking exaltation to the amiable wives of the traditional rulers gathered, Barr. Kesiena Samson, spoke on the topic "turn by turn" from the book of Esther 2:15.

She charged her royal majesties to use their turn to bring redemption and save their kingdoms, "why are you there as queen in your kingdom? God picked you as a queen in the midst of other young women to save the land".

According to her, God has placed you in the kingdom at a time when evil strives above good, noting that they must at swiftly like queen Esther of the old Bible days.

"You are there at such a time as this. Perhaps God has brought you to this kingdom for a time such as this.

"You are in the kingdom for the sake of the people in the kingdom. You have authority to announce Christ in that kingdom, arise like queen Esther to safe your generation from prostitution, witchcraft. If you are not for a mission for the Lord in your kingdom, then you are on a mission for the Devil.

The queen of Uvwie kingdom Gueen Sideso, who spoke on behalf of her colleagues, appreciated the governor's wife for her kindness towards them and prayed God to keep and strength her.