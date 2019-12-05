Sowore Released From DSS Custody

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, has been released from the custody of the Department of State Services.

Sowore was released alongside his cause mate, Olawale Bakare, both of who were arrested for planning #RevolutionNow.

Sowore was released hours after the lawyer of the DSS, Hassan Liman (SAN), told newsmen shortly after a Federal High Court sitting in the ongoing trial of the activist in Abuja on Thursday that the Service had done nothing wrong holding him.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on November 6 signed the release warrant of the defendants and ordered the DSS to make available all the necessary documents that would help to facilitate in the defence of the duo’s trial.

But on Thursday, Justice Ojukwu had condemned the security outfit’s attitude to court order, directing it to release Sowore and Bakare within 24 hours.

The judge then adjourned till December 6 for trial continuation.

Liman said: “I want to say once again that the DSS has not at any time refused or failed to comply with the court order.

“What we have done today is to go a step further to say that the DSS no longer want Mr. Sowore in their custody.

“That is what we are saying.

“When somebody is granted bail, he is expected to be released to the main person that has served as his surety.

“Nobody, I repeat, has gone to the DSS to take Mr. Sowore and co. on bail.

“The court has made an order to release them forthwith.

“But the DSS has not refused, at anytime, to comply with court order.

“And that is why the DSS filed an application today that they no longer want them in their custody.”

Liman, however, assured that Sowore and Bakare would be released based on the order of the case and as soon as they meet the terms of bail condition.

“When you come tomorrow, you will know if that has been complied with or not,” he told newsmen.