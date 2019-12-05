Dangote truck crushed commercial bus, one killed

A Dangote truck today crushed a commercial bus on Ilesa/Akure express road at Iwaraja around Erin-Ijesa in which one person died.

The Blue Dangote Mack truck with registration number FST 187 XX that carries cement crushed the white bus.

Mr Peter Oke, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, in a chat with The Nigerian Voice, confined the incident.

He said the remains of the deceased was taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).