December 5:      Christians Must be Holy

The question in the minds of most Christians should be, “How can we become holy?” Holiness only results from a right relationship with God by believing in Jesus Christ as our only Savior (accepting His gift of eternal life). If we have not placed our faith in God's Son alone to save us from our sins, then our pursuit of holiness is in vain. So, we must first make sure we are born-again believers. Born again people of God are free from sin and Satan. (see John 3:5).

If we truly are believers, then we recognize that our position in Christ automatically sets us apart from the world. “But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” 1 Peter 2:9. After all, we have a relationship with the living God! Then we must daily live a set-apart life dedicated to God and His calling for us, not trying to "blend in" with the world, but instead living according to God's Word as we study the Bible and grow in it. We’re the Church, the body of Christ, and we must be holy; we must not be serving or practicing the worship of the god of mammon that is perverting the Christian world at this end time.

A good percentage of the Christian organizations nowadays don’t teach holiness but teach pursuit of wealth, money, power, position and physical prosperity. They use unholy teaching principles such as indoctrination, intimidation, brain-washing, cursing and many other unholy approaches to force people to follow them, making themselves gods. Brethren, you must cleanse yourself and separate yourself from these people. Note: Jesus Christ did not die for us to continue living in ignorance of the truth. If we love Jesus, let us do all we can to keep His commandments and seek to be holy like Him.

Let’s pray: Father, we look up to You. Grant us Your grace to know the truth, for only the truth can set us free. Let Your Spirit help us separate ourselves from the work of darkness so we’ll be free to enjoy the light of Jesus, our Lord. In Jesus’ name. amen.

Today’s reading:Daniel 3-4; 1 John 5

Without Holiness You Cannot See God.