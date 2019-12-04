Amaka Care Foundation Provides Succour For the Less Privileged

Less privileged and the physically challenged have once again smiled, as they received succour from Apostle Amaka Care Foundation, a faith-based charity foundation that specializes in helping the poor and the downtrodden.

Presentation of the succour and other gift items took place at a one-day event empowerment program tagged "A Date With the Less Privileged" organized by the foundation, which held over the weekend in Awka, the Anambra State Capital.

Speaking at the event, the convener and founder of the foundation, Apostle Amaka Akigwe said the gesture was aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the physically challenged and giving hope to the less privileged, stressing that helping the poor is a biblical commission.

Enumerating the various places she had organized such program in the past, she disclosed that it had always been her desire to put smile on the faces of the poor, physically challenged and the less privileged, as that is the motto upon which her foundation is established.

On the source of her inspiration, the Alor-born Apostle said, "What inspires me is the love I have for Christ and humanity, as well as the commandment He gave us in Mathew 25:35-45. I have a vision to build an orphanage and old people's home.

"I thank God for the journey so far, and also pray that He continues to provide me with the grace, resources and all that I need to successfully carry out this mandate. I also solicit for government and private individuals' supports to actualize this dream."

Adding their voices, some of the participants who spoke to National Light, including Hon. Gold Emejulu and Ogoo Amobi (both of Nzuko Umuada Idemili North and South International); Deaconess Amaka Tamuno, an Estate Manager; and Mr. Osita Chukwu, a Nollywood Actor; as well as Mrs. Añulika Akigwe, a school proprietor, described the event as laudable and rare, as, according to them, the convener organized it without expecting to receive any reward from the beneficiaries in return for her kind gesture.

They further urged her never to relent in her selfless service to the humanity, while also assuring her of divine reward and blessings.

In their remarks on behalf of other beneficiaries, the Matron of Special Education Center for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb, Oji River, Enugu State, Mrs. Christiana Ilechukwu, and a student of the school, Pastor Moses (who are both visually impaired) recalled that God has severally favoured them in the past through Apostle Amaka and her foundation, even as they prayed God to always favour and reward her on their behalf.

Cutting of the event cake, dancing, displaying of crafts and products manufactured by the physically challenged, as well as presentation of cash, empowerment and relief materials formed the highpoints of the event.