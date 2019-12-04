NYSC DG commiserates with family of late prospective corps members from Osun

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim has commiserated with family of Fakayode Oluwatosin Jacob, the deceased prospective corps members from Iwo in Osun State.

Oluwatosin died in motor accident on Mokwa road, Niger State while going to NYSC camp in Katsina state for the 2019 Batch C stream II orientation course.

The NYSC Osun State Coordinator, Mr. Adegoke Ayodele Adewale represented the Brig General Shuaibu Ibrahim at the residence of the family of the deceased in Iwo.

The deceased studied Mass Communication at Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State.

The NYSC Osun State Coordinator, Adegoke lamented that the death of Fakayode was a great loss.

Adegoke prayed for restoration and comfort to the family and other families involved.

The State Coordinator encouraged the families not to lose their joy. He said "in every situation, the best thing is, giving thanks to God Almighty, who is the author and finisher of our faith."

The parents expressed appreciation to NYSC for the love and support. They prayed for the safety of other corps members.