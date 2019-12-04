NBA Abuja faults persecution of Ifeanyi Ejiofor

The Nigeria Bar Association, Abuja Branch had faulted the persecution of Ifeanyi Ejiofor for doing his job as s lawyer.

In a press statement by the Chairman, NBA Anuja branch, Mr Folarin Aluko and Secretary, Ebuka Nwaeze which was made available to our correspondent, NBA Abuja said lawyers should not be intimidated for carrying out their professional duty on behalf of their clients

The NBA Abuja expressed worry over the breakdown of peace and order which was reported to have happened at the house of Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Oraifite, Anambra State.

According to the statement "As Ministers in the Temple of Justice, no Lawyer should be intimidated for carrying out his or her professional duty on behalf of a Client, even if that Client is accused of being the Devil."

Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, is a senior Lawyer who is known for his diligence and professional ethics. NBA Abuja noted with concern, the breakdown of peace and order reported to have happened at the house of Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in Oraifite, Anambra State."

"The NBA Abuja Branch views the entire situation as a grave departure from the due process of law enforcement and calls on the Police authorities to fashion peaceful intervention plan in the management of the situation to forestall further break down of law and order, in line with the duties of the Nigerian Police as contained under Section 4 of the Police Act, Cap P19, LFN 2004."

Aluko and Nwaeze warned that the progress of any society directly depends on mutual respect for the Rule of Law as well as compliance and enforcement of the democratic laws of our land by both Government and the Citizenry.

They maintained that every Nigerian enjoys the presumption of innocence unless and until a contrary pronouncement is made by a court of competent jurisdiction. The right to Counsel is a necessary corollary to the presumption of innocence.

"The Nigerian Police are granted wide powers for a reason, for prosecuting crime, not for persecuting Nigerians."

"As the World prepares to celebrate the World Human Rights Day on the 10th December, 2019, the Federal Government must show its commitment to the protection of the Human Rights of Nigerians by upholding the rule of law and due process."

"We therefore call for restraint and cessation of all forms of self-help by the Nigerian Police and the good people of Oraifite, Anambra State."

"We deeply condole with the families of all that have been directly affected either through the loss of loved ones or property", the NBA stated.