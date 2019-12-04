Dokubo Inaugurates Monitoring, Evaluation Committee

Says, it’s the beginning of a new era

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, on Wednesday inaugurated a Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (M & E), to assist him in putting the programme on the right track.

The 29-member committee comprising critical stakeholders and professionals in the Niger Delta is headed by a foremost environmental rights activist, Elder Timi Kaizer Ogoriba.

Dokubo, while inaugurating the committee at the conference hall of Treasure Suites in Abuja, said it would give impetus and a new direction in his drive to refocus the Amnesty Programme to its original mandate.

“When I took over this office, there was no M & E committee. I was just swimming and looking for ways to run the programme. Initially, when I was searching, I brought all those who are elders in the region with a deep knowledge of the programme; those who have been here from the beginning of the programme. And after close interactions with them, I was reliably informed that there was a standing M and E committee, but it ceased to exist for whatever reasons. Some of those who were there are present here.

That was why I decided to reconstitute this committee to guide me through this mission so that we can have a better understanding of the programme and to have a better direction also. Because these are the people that I think from the beginning were part of the Amnesty Programme. Nobody has a monopoly of knowledge, and if we can learn from each other, especially from those who have been involved from the beginning of the programme, I think it will take this programme to a better height”.

