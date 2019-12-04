Group To Oyo APC: Wait For Supreme Court Judgement, Stop Constituting Nuisance

A pan-Yoruba group, Yoruba Youth Forum,YYF has warned Oyo state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC to wait till the outcome of Supreme Court judgement on the 2019 governorship election and stop

constituting nuisance in the Pacesetter state.

Speaking through its President General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa urged the All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo state against making statements capable of hitting up the political space in Oyo state, saying that no amount of cheap blackmail or campaign of calumny will declare Adelabu winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election in the State.

“Since the ruling of the Appeal Court on the governorship election held in Oyo state, the All Progressives Congress, APC has been making careless statements capable of bringing anarchy in the state where Governor Seyi Makinde is already doing wonders and putting smiles in the faces of the people. The APC should know that, no amount blackmail

will truncate the wishes of the people.

The mandate is from God.” The group also condemned what it called ‘campaign of calumny’, by APC

and its foot soldiers against the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde. “Engineer Seyi Makinde is a man of the people. Any attempts by any individual or group to remove him from office will fail because he won the 2019 election governorship election in Oyo state. Oyo 2019 gubernatorial election was free and fair and not like what happened in Kogi or Bayelsa where APC rigged the election. Oyo people loved Engineer Seyi Makinde and voted for him based on his antecedents.”

The group also commended Engineer Seyi Makinde for the various developmental projects currently going on in Oyo state. “You have been doing wonders since your emergence as the Governor of Oyo state. You have turned around Oyo state within little time. Visitors to Oyo state can testify to this as Oyo state has become a small London. We want to commend you for what you are doing and also to encourage you to do more. No amount of blackmail will truncate the

wishes of Oyo state people who voted you into power.”