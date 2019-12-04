1,200 NYSC corps members begin orientation course in Osun with excitement 

The 1,200 batch 'C' Stream II National Youth Service Corps members deployed to Osun state have commenced their orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Ede, Osun State.

The official commencement of the orientation course was the swearing-in of the new corps members by the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The CJ who was represented by Justice Yinka Aderibigbe administered the oath on the 1,200 new corps members comprising 643 males and 557 females.

The swearing-in ceremony on Monday signified the officially commencement of the service year for the batch 'C', Stream II corps members in the state.

After their swearing-in and the official opening of the orientation programme by the state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the elated corps members danced danced joyfully and rejoiced with excitement as they were entertained by a cultural troops.

Oyetola who was represented at the event by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Youths and Sports, Dr Olatunbosun Awoyemi assured the corps members that they would enjoy their stay in Osun.

The Governor charged the new corps members to take part actively in camp activities and cooperate with the officials so as to achieve the objectives of the orientation course.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale told the new corps members that the Osun NYSC orientation camp is one of the best in the country with standard facilities.

The NYSC Coordinator said "I want you to take all phases of the service year seriously as a failure in one means a failure in all. The camp is highly regimented to instill the virtues of discipline, responsibility, teamwork and accountability in you".

"These are the qualities every good leader possesses and you, being the future and glory of our nation, must be exposed to these virtues and its importance in creating the Nigeria of our dream", Adewale added.

He used the occasion to appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the scheme in the rehabilitation of some facilities in the camp, particularly the multipurpose hall, the central store and some hostels.

The Coordinator said "the management of the scheme has tried its best to maintain and renovate the facilities but the paucity of fund, being a nonprofit but service rendering organization, has made it difficult to carry out a long term rehabilitation and expansion of some of these structures and facilities".

Adewale also appealed to partners of the scheme and those who have in one way or the other benefited from the scheme to come to its rescue to retain its status as one of the states with the best orientation camp in the country and also create an enabling environment for the youths to thrive.