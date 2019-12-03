Ebonyi NUJ donates materials to minors in Remand home.

Ebonyi state council of Nigerian Union of Journalists has donated food items, clothes and other materials worth thousands of naira to the inmates at the state remand home, a place where under-aged children are remanded for various offences.

Addressing the inmates, Chairman of Ebonyi 2019 press week committee and the state Correspondent of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria(FRCN), Comrade Amechi Odo said the visit was part of the activities lined up for this year’s press week of the council and to give the inmates a sense of belonging.

“We are here to celebrate with the inmates of this remand home, they are part and parcel of the society and we are the watchdog of the society.

"So, our God given responsibility has brought us to this place through press week because if not for press week, we wouldn’t have come en mass like this, we are here to celebrate with them to look into their affairs to see where they are staying, to see how it is being kept.

“This press week started yesterday with a road work. Today, we are visiting here, tomorrow will be a novelty match while the grand finale will be on Thursday. So, it has been a mouth watering event”, he said.

One of the Executive Council members of NUJ, Comrade Juliana Okoro told the inmates to change their lives while in the remand home so that they will not return back to the area because of their characters after being discharged.

She expressed optimism that they would leave the remand home very soon.

One of the inmates(names withheld), said they have offended the government and the society in general by committing crimes which kept them in the remand home and promised that they would turn a new leaf.

He commended NUJ for their visit and donations to them which he said has shown them love.