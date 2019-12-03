Gov Zulum Bans Tricycle on Majors Roads in Maiduguri City, Meets Keke NAPEP Operators Leadership

..Says Keke NAPEP Not Totally Banned in Maiduguri City

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has sent invitation for a meeting with leaders of various groups of tricycle (Keke NAPEP) operators at 2pm today Tuesday. The meeting is to hold inside the Musa Usman Secretariat complex at an open car park near the Governor’s new office annex.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau who stated this in a statement, said Zulum will during today’s meeting clarify all issues relating misinformation over the operations of NAPEP in Maiduguri and other parts of the state.

Gusau said the meeting is expected to establish common understanding that will take into cognizance the concerns of government, the operators and generality of citizens, many whom rely on NAPEP as a major means of transportation in the Maiduguri.

The statement also clarified that pending the outcome of the Governor’s meeting, the operators and concerned citizens are assured that contrary to misrepresentation by a section of the media, there is no total ban on Keke NAPEP.