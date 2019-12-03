Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor Declared Wanted By Police

Police in Anambra State have declared Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lawyer to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu wanted.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang disclosed this in a press conference in Awka on Tuesday.

He said the declaration of the lawyer and his cohorts wanted, was in connection with the alleged brutal murder of two Police officers in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday.

He said, “I’ll like Nigerians to know that Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor (a member of the proscribed IPOB) has been declared wanted.

“I’ll seek the cooperation of law abiding Nigerians, East, West, North and South that wherever they find this individual, they should report to the nearest Police Station for possible arrest and prosecution based on the rules and laws of Nigeria.”

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, had disclosed that two Police officers were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts in the incident.

He said, “On the 2/12/2019 at about 11:30 am, there was a formal complaint against One Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor ‘m’ (a member of the proscribed IPOB) in Oraifite on alleged case of abduction, assault occasioning harm and malicious damage to property.

“Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Oraifite ACP Oliver Abbey mobilised and rushed to the scene in order to arrest the suspect who declined Police invitation.

“However, as soon as Police arrived the house, armed men suspected to be IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with rifles and machetes.

“As a result of the attack, two Police officers whose identities are being withheld were killed by the suspected IPOB members while others were inflicted with machete cuts.

“The injured personnels were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention and are presently receiving treatment.

“Consequently, the Command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of PMF, SARS and Special Anti Cult Units in conjunction with the Army/other Sister agencies who cordoned off the area in order to fish out the culprits,while Joint patrol are still ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“Some arrests were made and the Commissioner of Police CP John Abang who is on his way to the scene has vowed to bring perpetrators of this dastardly act to justice.”