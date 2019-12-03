Gov Zulum Swears In New Head of Service, Tasks New HOS on Improved Civil Service, Discipline, Transparency

The Governor of Borno State , Professor Babagana Umara Zulum today stated that the Borno state civil service must be rejuvenated to perform it's core values of competence and productive workforce as well as professional excellence in the discharge of their onerous responsibilities.

The governor stated this while swearing in a new head of service for the Borno state civil service, Barrister Simon C Malgwi .

It could be recalled that recently there was a change in the administrative pattern of the civil service in which the former head of service, Alh. Mohammed Hasan was relieved of his post and a new head of service, Barr. Simon C. malgwi was appointed to head the borno state civil service.

Until his appointment, Barr. Simon was the solicitor general and permanent secretary ministry of justice.

While addressing the people during the swearing in ceremony, prof. Babagana said ," either by omission or commission, the Borno state civil service has been pushed into a quagmire of inefficiency and lethargy that has virtually become a ghost if it's former self in terms of overall performance in policy formulation and implementation "

According to prof. Zulum,the borno state civil service which hitherto used to serve as the nerve centre of government's operational activities and model of efficiency in service delivery, is gradually loosing it's core values of discipline, dedication, loyalty, integrity and impartiality.

He therefore urged the new head of service, to come up with a new institutional framework to reverse this ugly trend, with a view to rejuvenating the service and resuscitating its processes and procedures of personnel management adding that the policy direction of this administration is strictly guided by our well articulated ten point pact that seek to address most of the challenges facing the state .

Prof . Zulum said that government must have an acceptable civil service with proper discipline and urged the head of service not to relent in disciplining any civil servant where the need arises while government on it's part will provide incentives for civil servant's.

The governor congratulated Barr Simon over this highly merited appointment which according to him, undoubtedly is a clear manifestation of his commitment and conspicuous dedication to duty.

In his acceptance speech, the newly sworn in head of service, Barr Simon thanked the Governor for finding him worthy for this appointment and assured that he will do his best to justify the confidence reposed on him .

He said his appointment as the head of service, now further demonstrated to him that merit rather than other considerations will be his Excellency's direction in appointment.

The head of service thanked the Governor for the historic steps taken to have an office at the Musa usman Secretariat adding that henceforth, there is no room for dead woods, indolence, laziness, redundancy, absenteeism, indiscipline and early closure.

Barr. Simon also thanked the Governor for approving the sales of some government quarters on owner occupier basis as majority of civil servants now will be landlords as well as commencement of the renovation of the Musa Usman State Secretariat Complex and prompt payments of salaries to civil servants' including approval of funds for payments of gratuities to retired civil servants.

He therefore called on all civil servants in the state to reciprocate the governor's good gestures and determination to reposition the civil service by changing their attitudes to work for efficient and effective service delivery.