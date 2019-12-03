Huriwa To Buhari-: Your Government Is Setting Up Igbo For Genocide; Stop The Threats

The prominent civil Rights Advocacy group – HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of doing nothing whilst his officials and core Northern supporters have embarked on massive anti-Igbo sentiments and adopting discriminatory policies which may ignite genocidal attacks on Igbo people residing outside their geopolitical region.

The Rights group has listed the Transportation minister Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, and the police inspector general Mohammed Adamu as two key officials that have by words and actions exposed the Igbo speaking nationality to hate crimes even as the Rights group also listed the Arewa Consultative Council (ACC); erstwhile chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) Alhaji Adamu Song and erstwhile House of Representatives member from Kano state Alhaji Junaid Mohammed as the reactionary elements who are instigating possible genocide against Igbo by stoking up hate-filled messages against the over 50 million Igbo speaking people of South East of Nigeria.

The Rights group said the president should act fast as a statesman to stop the trend to avoid a replication of Rwanda type genocide in Nigeria. HURIWA said the trend has assumed a worrying dimension demanding swift institutional response from the Federal government of Nigeria to stop any genocide from happening.

In a statement by the National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and the National Media Affairs Director Miss Zainab Yusuf, HURIWA has also called on the United Nations and the Nigerian national security adviser General Monguno (rtd) to interrogate the aforementioned anti-Igbo campaigners to determine if there is more to it than meets the eyes because according to the group, the quick, successive and sustainable massive media attacks targeting the Igbo race and the anti-Igbo police promotions by the Inspector General of police could be a pointer to bigger plots against the South East of Nigeria. "Why is Mr. President cool and not asking the relevant questions even when these hate filled sentiments polluting the Media space emanating from members of his perceived core Northern loyalists are potential grave threats to national security".

“There remains high suspicions that the minister of Transportation Mr. Rotimi Amaechi may be doing the bidding of some rabid Igbo haters because of his consistent umbrage of the South East of Nigeria including his recent diatribe in which he seem to be saying that south east of Nigeria has been expelled in his World of fantasy and is no longer a part of Nigeria but in his phantom Biafra Republic. Why should a holder of a cabinet level office be heard saying that the transportation university is to be built in Daura because Daura is not in Biafra, Mali or Nigeria? Mr. President should be worried about two possibilities derivable from this diarrhea of the mouth unleashed against South East of Nigeria by Rotimi Amaechi and these are as follows: Mr. president can tell us if Rotimi Amaechi knows where Biafra is located since he knows that Daura is not a part of Biafra or Mr. president may do well to investigate his minister to ascertain if he is one of the sponsors for the creation of Biafra which according to him is already in existence since he exhibited a great amount of esoteric knowledge about the demographic make ups of his BIAFRA.

Secondly, Mr. president should find out if Rotimi Amaechi’s outburst is meant to provoke a Rwanda type genocide against millions of Igbo who live and do their legitimate business in the North of Nigeria living side by side in peace with their Northern hosts and brethren and the Igbo nationality who in the last two decades have suffered all kinds of violence and killings by some religious fanatics at any slightest provocation including the slaughter of the 74 year old woman trader in Kano state some few years back in which the Kano state governor set the killers free.”

“Mr. President should also be worried that officials of Arewa ethnic nationality have begun systematic anti-Igbo campaigns with the objective of creating a general atmosphere of hatred towards the Igbo race in the guise of stopping them from aspiring to be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. These series of well-orchestrated and formidably funded media campaigns by the body and some key Northern individuals if not moderated can instigate genocide against Igbo.”

“Again, in the midst of all the media attacks, the Inspector General of police Mohammed Adamu then took the fight against the South East of Nigeria or Ndigbo to a strange dimension by denying the South East of Nigeria of equity and equality in the upgrading of police commissioners in what appears to be a continuation of the divergent levels of targeted anti-Igbo sentiments that are brewing in the North.”

“The president must note that the skewed promotions by the IGP against the Igbo offends the Federal character principle of the constitution in section 14(3) and is discriminatory which is against section 42 of the Nigerian constitution as follows:”

Section 14(3) states: “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such a manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria and the need to promote national unity, and also to command national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of persons from a few State or from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that Government or in any of its agencies”.

Section 42 states: “(1) A citizen of Nigeria of a particular community, ethnic group, place of origin, sex, religion or political opinion shall not, by reason only that he is such a person:- (a) be subjected either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any executive or administrative action of the government, to disabilities or restrictions to which citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions are not made subject; or (b) be accorded either expressly by, or in the practical application of, any law in force in Nigeria or any such executive or administrative action, any privilege or advantage that is not accorded to citizens of Nigeria of other communities, ethnic groups, places of origin, sex, religions or political opinions. (2) No citizen of Nigeria shall be subjected to any disability or deprivation merely by reason of the circumstances of his birth. (3) Nothing in subsection (1) of this section shall invalidate any law by reason only that the law imposes restrictions with respect to the appointment of any person to any office under the State or as a member of the armed forces of the Federation or member of the Nigeria Police Forces or to an office in the service of a body, corporate established directly by any law in force in Nigeria.”

HURIWA said the President as the Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should realise that the primary duty of government is to protect lives and property of the citizenry and therefore the unambiguous gathering political storm against the Igbo speaking people by government officials and self acclaimed supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari should be stopped now to avoid monumental violence been unleashed on the people of South East of Nigeria especially those who live in the North of Nigeria.