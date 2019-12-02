Dame Okowa Takes Medical Care To Inmates

Inmates at the five centres of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Delta State Command have been given drugs worth millions of naira to keep healthy while undergoing rehabilitation process.

The donation was made by the wife of the state governor, Dame Edith Okowa, through her pet project, 0'5 Initiative, a platform with which she has used to bless the lives of many that comes across her.

While presenting the medicines Monday to the state Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr. Sam Iyakoregha, the wife of the governor whom has been nike named "Mama Delta" due to her charitable works and unbiased leadership prowess, charged the Service to judiciously use the medications to the welfare of the inmates.

She revealed that the O'5 Initiative visit to the Five Correctional centers located in Warri, Agbor, Sapele, Kwale and Ogwashi Uku, threw up the fact that Inmates needed regular medical care which heralded the periodic donations of free medications to the Service.

Said her: "We noticed that the Inmates were sick. I reached out to the State Drug Revolving Fund to know how we could get free medications for the inmates. I wrote to several pharmaceutical companies and here are their supplies.

"As these medications leave here, I pray that it get to the end users and I hope that more drugs will be supplied by the pharmaceutical companies in due time."

While eulogizing the pharmaceutical companies, Delta State Drug Revolving Fund and individuals who contributed towards the provision of the medications, the first lady who have distinguished herself, appreciated the service of the only Medical Doctor in-charge of the Five Correctional centers, Dr Elliot Ogunbor for ensuring the well being of the inmates.

Dame Edith Okowa noted that the act of charity by O5 Initiative was rooted in the biblical charge in Matthew 25: 35-36; to reach out to people going through trying times and urged all to be burden bearers. "The greatest way to connect is with love. Let us be burden bearers, reach out to people and show love."

In his response, Delta State Controller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Mr Sam Iyakoregha commended Dame Okowa and O5 Initiative for supporting the health and wealth of the inmates and assured that the medications will wholly be used by the intended end users.

It would be recalled that Dame Edith Okowa and her foundation, O5 Initiative began outreaches to Correctional centers in the state on June 1, 2015. At each visit, the First Lady and her team shared meals with inmates, provided clothes and secured the release of some inmates.

Dame Okowa since 2015 has made the donation of medications to inmates of the Five Correctional centers a yearly affair.