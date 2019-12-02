Yobe State Flags-Off Second Round Of 2019 MNCH Week To: The

The Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Board has flagged-off the second round of 2019 MNCHW Week integrated with the State Outreach Days (SOD).

The event took place at Nayinawa Primary Health Care Centre in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

The Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week is a week-long bi-annual event approved by the National Council on Health (NCH) at its meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, at its 53rd session.

During the Asaba meeting, the council approved to hold the MNCH Week in May and November every year.

The MNCH Week is aimed at accelerating action to promote and contribute to the improvement of maternal and child health in Nigeria.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Health, Hamidu Alhaji, who was represented by the Director of Public Health in the Ministry, Dr. Hauwa Larai Goni, said that the overall goal of maternal new born child health week integrated with state outreach days, is to deliver a package of high impact, low cost maternal and child survival interventions and to achieve at least 90% coverage of all the deliverable interventions during the week-long event and reaching the last mile with essential immunisation and other primary health care services in the state.