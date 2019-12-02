Delta 2023: Governorship Hopeful Consults South-south Zonal PDP

One of the foremost governorship aspirants for 2023 guber race, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has taken consultation about his dream to the South-south Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leadership.

Olorogun Gbagi was at the residence of Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, the South-south PDP Zonal Chairman over his 2023 governorship ambition geared towards lifting the state to enviable heights.

The former Minister of Education, State under the PDP platform who led Gbagi Solidarity Movement team to seek the support of Elder Ogidi, appealed to the former Delta State PDP Chairman to consider him the best among his children for the position of the governor come 2023.

The business mogul cum politician said he has been a loyal party man who has not been found wanting, should be considered for the governorship position so as to turn around the development of the state for the better from where the incumbent Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, whom he said has done so much for the state would stop at the expiration of his tenure.

The Zonal PDP South-South Chairman, Elder Emmanuel Ogidi who together with the Poineer Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Oghenero Okoro received Olorogun Gbagi and his team said, Olorogun Gbagi has been a committed stakeholder of the party and prayed for him to succeed on his quest to govern the state.