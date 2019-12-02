Abe Calls For An End To Politics Of Bitterness And Hate In Rivers

...Commends Wike for Peace efforts

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has identified the inability of politicians in Rivers State to eschew bitterness and rancor as being responsible for the slow pace of development and growth in the state and called for an end to it.

Abe, who spoke at the funeral service in honour of Late Mrs. Fyna Oby Boms, wife of former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday said, the time has come for the political elites to put politics of bitterness and hate behind them and work together to find solutions to the numerous challenges facing Rivers people and move the state forward.

He said the politics of bitterness and hate has made it impossible for the elites to come together to find solutions to the challenges confronting the state such as the epidemic of cancer that has cut short lives of several Rivers sons and daughters in their prime.

The immediate past representative of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly enjoined government and the people to come together and redirect their focus to develop the health sector and combat medical challenges such as cancer that claims the lives of over 73,000 Nigerians yearly while over a 100,000 new cases are being diagnosed every year.

Senator Abe said, “The attitude of resignation which we have adopted towards cancer in this country must end.

If we come together, work together, reason together, there's no human problems that does not have human solutions.

The politics of bitterness is unnecessary rather we should join hands with those who are looking for solutions and ignore those who are looking for causes".

He commended Governor Wike for being one of those looking for solutions to the hatred and bitterness that has bedeviled Rivers politics in recent times, and urged Rivers people to ignore those who are still looking for causes of the problem and work with those who are looking for solutions.

The former Chairman, Senate Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) thanked the governor for the practical steps taken to that effect such as the Nolle prosequi entered in favour of an APC chieftain, Chief Ojukaye Flag Amachree by the State Government.

He expressed his appreciation to Rivers leaders across the political divide for coming together to support Barrister Worgu Boms, who is also the Director-General of Freedom House, Port-Harcourt, for the loss of his wife, Fyna Worgu Boms and urged him to prove to the children what their mother was to him, by transferring the love she gave to him to the two young children left behind.

Signed:

PARRY SAROH BENSON, ANIPR

Spokesperson to Senator Magnus Ngei Abe

December 2, 2019