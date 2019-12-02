Keystone Bank boosts workplace engagement and productivity

In demonstration of its commitment to promoting fitness, healthy living, fostering effective and healthy workplace collaboration amongst its staff and their family members, Keystone Bank Limited, has announced the launch of a sporting event tagged, Keystone Bank Inter-divisional Games (KIG).

According to the lender, the initiative is part of the bank’s objective in creating a better working relationship on the job thereby boosting performances and building a positive work atmosphere with employee welfare and development at its crux.

At the maiden edition held at the main bowl of the prestigious University of Lagos Sports Centre on Saturday, November 23, 2019, the exhilarating event was a culmination of various sporting activities such as football, table games and track & field. The business divisions within the bank which were grouped into four teams (White Lions, The Bulls, Phoenix and Warriors) competed in games such as sprint, chess, sack race and football. It was indeed a relaxed fun-driven atmosphere where colleagues competed for the glory of winning at the games. Families and friends who attended were also not left out, as they spent time with loved ones bonding and the children thrilled with much excitement.

Speaking on the initiative, Keystone Bank executive director, Olaniran Olayinka said: “Maintaining work-life balance helps reduce stress and helps prevent burnout in the workplace, particularly, as chronic stress is one of the most common health issues in the workplace. It is in view of this that KIG was initiated.

“KIG has enabled the vibrant employee force of Keystone Bank to foster better relationships outside the office which would impact on a better working relationship on the job thereby boosting performances and workplace happiness.

"We will build on the good that has been done in this maiden edition as we push to make Keystone a great place to work.”

Keystone Bank is a technology and service-driven commercial bank offering convenient and reliable solutions to its customers.