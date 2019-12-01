Three men in police net for vandalising telecom company's facilities

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested three members of a syndicate who specialised in vandalising telecommunications companies mast in Ibafo area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abibola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects, Adeola Oyesanya, Bashiru Mohammed and Musa Mohammed were arrested on last Saturday.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report by a security guard attached to an MTN mast in Papa, Ibafo area that a group of thieves have invaded the site, vandalised and carted away 12 batteries valued at about 1.8 million naira.

The PPRO said "On receiving the report, the DPO Ibafo, SP Abiodun Ayinde quickly mobilized his anti robbery men and moved to the scene."

"On sighting the policemen, the suspects abandoned their loot and escaped to the nearby bush. The entire area was subsequently cordoned off by the policemen and the bush was properly combed as a result of which the first suspect Adeola Oyesanya was arrested."

Oyeyemi said the arrest of Oyesanya led to the arrest of the other two suspects who are the receivers of stolen goods.

The police spokesperson said the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson ordered the transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.