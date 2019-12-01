The first edition of Nigeria-Italy Investment/Economic Summit (NIIES) is set to be held in Lagos, Nigeria from December 10 - 11, 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria. The focus of the summit is designed to educate Nigerians on the requirements and regulations on exporting produce and products from Nigeria to Italy and other European states.

Dauno Global Concepts, a Nigeria-Italy consultant company galvanizes and mobilizes relevant industry players towards creating a harmonious partnership to improve access and relationship between Italy and Nigeria’s business leaders.

This maiden edition of the summit which will be held at the D’Podium International Event Center, 31 Aromire Avenue off Adeniyi Jones Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria will feature plenary, breakout and poster sessions, culminating in a B2B visit to factories and export products exhibitions.

According to Mrs Nkiruka Okoronkwo, the conference chair, “the summit will provide an avenue for a bilateral economic relationship between Nigeria and Italy, strong collaborations with leading industry experts and industrialists which in turn paves the way for the development of new strategies and business partnerships”. Speaking on the rationale for hosting the NIIES summit in Nigeria, she said: "By hosting the summit in Lagos, Nigeria, we’re seeking to strengthen and improve the image of doing business in Nigeria and with European States. We want to radically shift from the idea of doing business in and with Nigeria as a struggle, to focusing on tangible and insightful relationships. With the support of Nigerian Government Agencies. We want to use this platform to develop a long-term partnership and strengthen existing relationship with various industry leaders and regions in Italy.”

Confirmed Participants in Government and privet sectors include: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Italian Embassy in Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Industry, trade and Investment (FMITI), Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency Nigeria (SMEDAN), Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG)

Participants of the summit are expected to be receive full awareness on goods that can be exported to Italy. They will also be armed with the European regulations and certifications for exports.Participants will through the forum's networking platform engage various business opportunities, especially as it relates to Nigeria-Italy businesses. .Finally, participants will be exposed to the potentials of the 2020 edition of the Nigeria-Italy Investment/ Economic Summit program in Italy.