Tb Joshua’s Message To David Lyon, Bayelsa's Governor Elect, As He Worships At The Scoan

The newly elected Governor of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, was in attendance at a church service at The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday 1st December 2019.

Acknowledging his presence near the end of the seven-hour service, Prophet T.B Joshua described Lyon as part of the “brethren in this ministry,” adding that he was an “ardent believer in the blood of Jesus” and not a newcomer to The SCOAN.

“I am not going to say anything that the Spirit of God will not,”Joshua declared, explaining he is a believer in “Spirit-politics” and revealing he had an important message for Lyon to reflect on before his inauguration.

“For your information, this is not the time for testimony,” the cleric insisted, adding that such opportunity would arise after he was inaugurated.

“Going by the politics in the town today, I want my brother to know that the only way Bayelsa people will believe that he is the one they voted for is for him to meet the expectations of the Bayelsa people,” Joshua revealed.

The cleric then called on congregants to uphold the new governor-elect in prayers. “He is banking on your prayers because the best is yet to come,” he stated.

“My brother, I am at your service,” Joshua continued, speaking directly to Lyon amidst rapturous applause from congregants. “When I say I am at his service, I mean I am at his service to see that the expectation of Bayelsa people is executed,”he clarified.

“I want to leave you with a word of wisdom,” Joshua said, rounding up his short address to Lyon which was broadcast live on Emmanuel TV.

“It is better to live poorly upon the fruits of God’s goodness than to live plentifully upon the products of our own sin,” he stated, drawing a reflective applause from Lyon.

“Listen to the voice of wisdom but also make use of your brain,” he finally concluded.

Joshua then led the entire congregation in a time of prayer, which Lyon and his entourage all fervently participated in.

David Lyon rose from relative obscurity to prominence after the All Progressives Congress candidate ended the People’s Democratic Party’s 20-year reign in Bayelsa State in the recently held governorship election.

Sweeping six of the eight local governments in the state, Mr Lyon scored a total of 352, 552 votes to defeat the PDP candidate, Duoye Diri, who had 143, 172 votes.

Lyon’s visit to The SCOAN comes on the heels of TB Joshua’s visit to South Sudan where he prayed for peace in the crisis-ridden nation at the Presidential Palace with President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his entire cabinet in attendance.

The Bayelsa Governor-elect joins a long list of prominent politicians in Africa who have sought God’s intervention at Joshua’s church, including Tanzanian President John Magufuli, Liberian President George Weah and South African’s fiery opposition politician Julius Malema.

Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian journalist