Zulum Visits Matte, Former Boko Haram Stronghold, Training Ground,Urges Troops to Clear Reminants of Boko Haram to End Insurgency

Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State weekend visited and addressed soldiers at war front in Marte town, former training ground of BokoHaram insurgents.

He boosted the morale of the NigerianArmy troops and instilled hope in the people of Marte town assuring them that peace is gradually returning to Borno State with the support of the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the vigilante groups that complement the efforts of the Nigerian troops and MNJTF team.

The governor also assured them of the state government's support to end the insurgency soon while seeking their cooperation and gallantry in the area to clear the reminants of Boko Haram insurgents to allow the residents go back to their farming and fishing occupations to continue their normal businesses by providing adequate security to lives and property of the residents.

Zulum also provided them with additional patrol vehicles to enhance their Operation and survielance in the area while pledging additional logistics for the troops, repairs to roads linking Marte and it's environs among others.