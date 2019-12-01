Northern Governors’ forum condoles Atiku Abubakar Over Umar Pariya's Death

The Northern Governors Forum has condoled with the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar over the loss of his long term aide, Umar Pariya.

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong in a statement issued by Dr. Makut Simon Macham, ANIPR Director of Press & Public Affairs to the Governor of Plateau State described the death of Pariya as a great loss not only to his immediate family, but to the nation at large having supported the former Vice President in his service to Nigeria.

The statement described Pariya as a diligent aide who demonstrated competence, loyalty and excellence in his duties as assigned by the former Vice President.

Lalong prayed God to grant the soul of the late Pariya eternal rest and give his family and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar the grace to bear the loss.