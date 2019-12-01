December 1:   Praise be to God This Day

I pray the Lord's blessings, grace and mercy upon you today, in Jesus’ name. May you prosper in spirit and soul. May the Lord grant that we all live through next year and longer to enjoy His Word and grow in it. In Jesus’ name, welcome to December, the new and last month of the year.This is the day the Lord has made, let God’s children rejoice and be glad in it, for this shows how much the Lord loves us that He considers not our low level but comes down to relate with us. Glory be to His name.

By His grace we live to see a new day today and a new month, the only December in this year. Every day, morning by morning, the Lord renews our strength because we wait on Him. Morning by morning, the Lord renews His mercies, and makes it sufficient for us. He’s a wonderful father and the only source of all that we need, want or desire. His thought about us is that we be fulfilled, happy, successful and prosperous. God doesn’t want any of us, His children, to end up anywhere else but His will and an expected end. (see Jeremiah 29:11).

God has promised, “No weapon fashioned against you shall prosper.” (see Isaiah 54:17). This assurance is for you, your family and all people of God from generation to generation. Every gathering making contrary plans against the will of God for your life shall permanently be destroyed. God's mercies, favor, blessings, breakthrough and every good thing shall be added unto you as you continue in your life's journey of success, joy and happiness in seeking the kingdom of God and righteousness, in Jesus’ name.

Every heavenly favor that will make life easier, pleasant and meaningful for you shall be available unto you and shall abide with you today and always and through the New Year. The Angels of the Lord shall hedge you in, and you will always live to praise your Father who is in heaven. May your heart always ring with melodies of joy. May your days, throughout the month bring you happy and fruitful experiences, in Jesus’ name! If you’re one of the December-born children of God and friends of mine, I decree and declare; God’s favor be multiplied unto you immeasurably this month and always, and may the Lord grant your desires in Jesus’ name. Note: Blessed is the man whose God is the Lord. Please, tune your life to prayer and dedication to His honor and glory. Righteousness exalts God’s people, and you’ll be blessed always.

Let’s pray: O Lord, Jesus, thank You for loving us so much that You came to rescue us from eternal death and damnation. Thank you for the grace You give us daily and the strength and passion You have accorded us to search the Scriptures. You who have kept us since the beginning of this year, have brought us this far unto this new month, December. May You, O Lord crown this year for us with Your blessing. By Your grace, Lord, we will finish this year with your favor and blessing for us individually and our families, friends and relatives. Help us, Your people, to heed and live according to Your precepts shown in the Beatitudes and let Your will be done for us all, in the holy and mighty name of our Lord, Jesus Christ. Amen.

Today’s reading: Jeremiah 24-26; Titus 2

This is a Day of Joy and Gladness.