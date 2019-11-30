Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja, (DSC) Revamping Process at Advanced Stage, says CEO

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Premium Steel and Mines Limited, Mr. Prasanta Mishra has assured that the new owners of the former Delta Steel Company, Ovwian-Aladja, Delta State was working hard to get the plant fully operational, noting that any insinuation of a collapse in operation of the plant was in bad taste and not the reality on ground.

Mr. Mishra spoke in reaction to a publication in a national daily with the caption: ‘Reps Probe 1.9bn Delta Steel Company Collapse’ suggesting that the company was not doing well prompting the House of Representatives upon a motion moved by Hon Ben Igbakpa to set up a committee to investigate the state of things at the plant.

He maintained that the information made available to Hon Igbakpa, the member representing Ethiope Constituency in the House did not portray the true picture on ground, disclosing that since the take-over of the company by Premium Steel and Mines Limited, activities have peaked and steel products were being produced daily at the plant.

‘’We are doing a total turn-around of the company with installation of modern equipment just as we have continued to impact on the immediate community where we operate through our Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives. The Rolling Mill is working at full blast and the next in line is the SMS shop which will guarantee local production of billets. We are targeting the third quarter of next year for the SMS to come on-stream. When PSML took over the plant, we met just 5 staff on board. Today, we have over 500 staff principally sourced from the Nigerian labour market. By the time the SMS is activated, we shall be talking of over 5,000 direct and indirect staff in the plant. So it is not fair to suggest that the plant was in bad shape’’, Mr. Mishra added.

He called on the Federal Government to promote business-friendly policies to stimulate industrial growth so as to guarantee a robust business climate in Nigeria, stressing that the company was fully prepared to meet with the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development as that would provide ample opportunity to share the company experiences with the federal lawmakers.

He assured further that Premium Steel and Mines Limited will not rest on her oars until all the sectors of the plant are fully activated to provide the needed steel development template for industrial growth in Nigeria.