November 30: Winning Through Faith

This is a message to ponder on because Faith is like a catalyst in the life of a believer.”And Jesus answering saith unto them,Have faith in God.For verily I say unto you.That whosoever shall say to this mountain.Be Thou removed,and be Thou cast into the sea:and shall not “ DOUBT”in his heart,but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass,he shall Have whatsoever he saith.Therefore,I say unto you,what things soever ye desire,when ye pray,believe that ye receive them and ye shall have them.”(Mark 11: 22-24). Pray God to kill your doubt,unbelieve and fear, in Jesus name.

1 John 5:4 confirms that “ For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world and this is the victory that overcometh the world even our faith” For one to overcome the world, faith is the panacea to enhance our victory. Faith is a veritable weapon and an indispensable companion to every believer who wants to fulfil his divine purpose in life.Your faith will determine whether you will succeed or fail in life.Your faith will determine whether this month or end of this year will give birth to fulfillment of your dreams and visions or not. It will determine whether you will enter the new year as a victor or victim, I decree upon our lives that we will enter the New year with victory,renewed and more prosperous.Your faith will determine whether you will enjoy your divine benefits or not, whether your stolen glory can be restored or not. It’s your faith that will launch you to the next level of abundance.

Faith is a spiritual force that converts what we desire to what we possess. Faith is everything in a believer’s work and journeywith God. This is why the Bible says that the Just shall live by faith.“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Heb.11:1).

Unbelievers and carnally-minded people usually say,“seeing is believing” but spiritually mature persons who walk by faith know that the demand of faith is “believing when you have not seen, hoping for your desire to manifest one day.” Faith is calling things which are not into existence as if they were.

Faith sees the INVISIBLE, believes the INCREDIBLE, and achieves the IMPOSSIBLE.The Bible enjoins us to have faith in God and His Christ.Even the disciples of Jesus,when they saw the importance of faith, asked Jesus to increase their faith.So, faith has size and magnitude, therefore,our prayer should be for God to give us the grace to increase our faith in Him through Christ Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith.

Note: Without faith, it is impossible to work or walk with God. Your faith will put God on your side. What’s the size of your faith in God?

Let’s pray: O God, our Father and our source of faith and everything in our spiritual and physical make up. Help us to understand where we are and to know where we want to go and where we want to be at. Lord, give us Your grace to work our faith and grow, in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Faith-A Force That Moves the Invisible to Visible.