Aimart Realtors to Reward Customers in Season’ Promo Draws

Aimart Realtors, one of Nigeria’s premium real estate management and development company, will be hosting the grand finale of her special season’s promo on the December, 14th, 2019. The event which will take place at Air force Officers Mess, No 1 kofo Abayomi Lagos will see winners emerge from various categories of a promo many observers regard as top-notch in this season of give away.

The current Aimart Realtors Promo does not just have huge reductions in the prices of houses and plots of land at all Aimart estates in Ibeju-Lekki and Lagos Mainland, there is a special top-up as customer who make deposits for any package will smile home with lots of goodies to celebrate this year's yuletide holidays and new year season.

In a statement issued by the company, the Managing Director Mrs. Oluwabukola Iluyomade, stated that, the organization wants to excite all Nigerians during this season as they take advantage of the heavy discount on various packages in all their estates across different parts of Lagos.

In her words, "the vision of Aimart Realtors is to be a one-stop solution in global real estate business. Besides, we are equally poised to provide precise, accurate and affordable real estate services that guarantee human dignity, wealth creation and preservation for our esteemed customers.

"As the season approaches, we decided to provide this icing on the cake for all, right from the first day of October we started the promo till this December that we are ending this special promo"

She added that, the excitement of this event is meant to wow everyone and set the stage for a bigger, better and fun filled new year,

Since its establishment years ago, Aimart Realtors has successfully provided client oriented solutions and real estate portfolios that offer optimized shelters for both individuals and businesses.

Overtime, the company has remained consistent to its vision as “a one stop solution provider in the global real estate business” and thus continues to design, conceptualize, build and manage decent and affordable residential, office, commercial accommodations that are excellent for habitation and investment.

The company has also created a top-notch standard in delivering worry-free-homes to customers at home and in the diaspora. Giving optimum value to virtually all her clients.

In all her jobs and activities, Aimart Realtors, has maintained a clean record of delivering exceptional services in all areas of land documentation, survey plan, C of O and gazette processing and these have kept customers coming back with great satisfaction.

Interested customer who desired to end 2019 in grand style with acquisition of land and homes at affordable prices should contact Aimart realtors on the following 234 1 2932213 +23481280794