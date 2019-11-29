"Recertify all property in Ebonyi", Umahi orders MOL.

In a way to end all conflicts, fraud and land disputes, Ebonyi state governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi has directed that all lands and houses in the state be immediately recertified to enable all the property to be captured in the data base an

The governor gave the this directive while commissioning the newly installed automation server machine in the state Ministry of Lands at the Centenary City, Abakaliki.

He said : "We have to immidiately recertified all lands, houses in Ebonyi State.

"If we recertify all lands, building, we will have everything we need in the data system and it will reduce conflict, fraud and land disputes in the state.

"All lands we are certifying must have titles".

Chief Umahi also announced that he would be approaching the Ebonyi State House of Assembly to approve Afikpo, Ivo and Ohaozara as urban areas to enable the state government generate revenue from the Local Government Areas.

" I have told them yesterday that we will be approaching the state House of Assembly to approve our request by making Afikpo, Ivo and Ohaozara urban areas to enable us generate our Internally Generated Revenue there", he added.

In an address; the Honourable Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Chief Moses Oshibe stated that the Land Registry Automation involves processing, storage and retrieval of information on Land/Deed documents through electronic means.



Chief Oshibe said that the documents would include Deed of Assignment, Deed of Legal Mortgage, Deed of Sublease, Deed of Gift, Deeds of Assent, Exchange of Letters, Power of Attorney and others.