Upgrade Yourself, Delta PDP Stalwart Charges Federal Lawmaker

A chieftain of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has asked the member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Benson Igbakpa, to go for knowledge.

The PDP bigwig insisted that the information at the disposal of the House member on the state of Delta Steel Company, Ovwian/Aladja did not represent the true picture of what is on ground.

Reacting to a publication on a national daily with the caption: "Reps Probe 1.9bn Delta Steel Company Collapse", suggests that the company was not doing well prompting the House of Representatives upon a motion moved by Hon Ben Igbakpa to set up a committee to investigate the state of things at the plant.

The PDP Chieftain while addressing newsmen Friday in Warri, disclosed that since the take-over of the company by Premium Steel and Mines Limited, activities have peaked and steel products were being produced daily at the plant.

Onuesoke, who said he visited the company recently affirmed that the management is doing a total turn-around of the company with installation of modern equipment just as it had continued to impact on the immediate community they operate through implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

“The Rolling Mill is working at full blast and the next in line is the SMS shop which will guarantee local production of billets. The management is targeting the third quarter of next year for the SMS to come on-stream. When PSML took over the plant, they met just five staff on board. Today, they have no fewer than 500 staff principally sourced from the Nigerian labour market. By the time the SMS is activated, they should be talking of over 3,000 direct and indirect staff in the plant. So it is not fair to suggest that the plant was in bad shape,’’ Onuesoke stated.

He called on the Federal Government to promote business-friendly policies to stimulate industrial growth so as to guarantee a robust business climate in Nigeria, adding that it is a good idea for the House of Representatives Committee on Steel Development to visit the company as that would provide ample opportunity to share the company experiences with the federal lawmakers.