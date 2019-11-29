Boko Haram Criminals Suffer Another Debilitating Defeat In The Hands Of Resilient Combined Troops

The combined troops of Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Sector 2 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (Chadian Forces) led by Commander Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 28 November 2019, dealt a decisive blow on the criminal ISWAP terrorists at Duguri Island in the extreme Northern Borno area.

The resilient troops, supported by the Air Task Force OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE, while marching against extreme odds posed by marshy flooded terrain to clear NJARWA and DUGURU Villages made contact with the criminals who were hibernating in the area. The troops, having successfully cleared both villages, took up a harbour position at which remnants of the criminal ISWAP terrorists decided to cowardly attack them from their rear. The dogged troops immediately responded with superior firepower, outmanoeuvred the criminal insurgents and handed them a well deserved defeat in the process.

The Boko Haram criminals who were mounted in 4 Gun Trucks with the intention of overrunning the troops harbour position from the rear. In the aftermath of the fierce fire fight that ensued, the gallant troops succeeded in neutralizing 13 of the ISWAP criminals. The troops also captured 3 Gun Trucks, 3 Anti Aircraft Guns, 12 AK 47 Rifles, 3 Bandoliers of Anti Aircraft Guns and 270 Rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition among other critical assets. Unfortunately, 4 of our highly courageous troops were wounded during the encounter. Fortunately, 2 of the wounded soldiers have already stabilized in a nearby military medical facility while the other 2 are awaiting air evacuation for further medical management.

The Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, commends the troops for their gallantry and professionalism in the face of very daunting whether and terrain conditions. He also extended his appreciation to the Force Commander, Multi National Joint Task Force for the wonderful collaboration and support demonstrated by his troops so far. He further urges the troops to keep the pressure on the criminal Boko Haram elements until they are totally wiped out.

Colonel AMINU ILIYASU*

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator

29 November 2019