Ex Minister Chidoka to Deliver Lecture Today at the Ahiajoku Colloquium 2019

The stage is set for former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka an avid lover of Igbo culture to deliver lecture at the 2019 Ahiajoku lecture series holding today, Friday 29 November at the Ahiajoku Convention Centre in Owerri, Imo state.

Ahiajoku Festival and Colloquium, a forum for Igbo intellectual harvest and cultural renaissance founded in 1979 by the then governor of Imo State Sam Mbakwe. This year's edition marks the fortieth anniversary of the pan Igbo cultural festival.

According to Dr Amanze Obi who is the Director General of Ahiajoku Institute, Owerri, the Lecture Series, was initiated as an intellectual festival which celebrates Igbo civilization and culture.

"The Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has taken it upon himself to revive the almost moribund lecture series as part of his intervention in culture and tourism in the state." Obi said.

"This year's festival will draw attention to the great attainments of the Ahiajoku lecture series since it's inception 40 years ago." he added.

Chidoka who is a special guest of the governor, will deliver a lecture on the topic 'Leadership in Igboland: Urgent Need For A Paradigm shift'.

Eminent Igbo scholars who have delivered lecture in the Ahiajoku colloquium include but not limited to Professor Ben Nwabueze, Professor Chinua Achebe, Professor Pius Okigbo, Professor Chinedu Nebo, Professor Emmanuel Obiechina, V.C. Uchendu, M.A. Onwuejiogu, among others.