Suspected armed robber nabbed in Ogun

Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a member of robbery syndicate that specialized in robbing commuters of their belongings along Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

The suspect Blessing Adedeji was arrested by policemen on surveillance patrol of Magboro area of the expressway led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ibafo Divisional Police Headquarters, SP Abiodun Ayinde.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that the suspect was apprehended by the policemen in the traffic gridlock occasioned by the construction work going on.

He said the suspect robbed the occupants of a Toyota Camry car. He said the suspect used a knife to attack his victims and that he succeeded in dispossessing one Mosurat Ologundudu of her Techno camon-12 phone valued at #48,000 and a purse containing cash sum of #3,000.

According to the PPRO, "on sighting the policemen, the suspect took to his heels but was chased and apprehended. The robbed items were recovered from him and released to the owner."

The Commissioner of Police, CP Keneth Ebrimson ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Special Anti Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.