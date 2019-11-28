College of Commerce, Wins Fourth Zenith Bank/Principals' Cup

The finals of the fourth edition of the Zenith Bank/Delta Principals' Cup has come to a close with College of Commerce in Warri demolishing their opponent, Zappa Secondary School, Asaba, with 2-1, making them (College of Commerce), the champions to lift the trophy, N1 million and an 18 seater bus.

The second place, Zappa secondary School got N500, 000 while the third place went home with N300, 000.

Emma Akemeni, of College of Commerce, Warri, scored the first and second goals in the competition.

Earlier in his address, the State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, said we have kept hope alive, stressing that beyond the principals' cup, the headmaster's cup is also been played in primary schools.

He said the 612 participating schools displays the level of commitment by schools and students.

He called well-meaning Deltans to look for an area they could sponsor as government would not be able to do it all alone.

The important thing is to get the budding talents and develop them in the future even as he noted that Delta has always come first in sports across the country.

He commended the ministry for putting the exercise together as this was the first he has attended since inception.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, noted that today's championship was significant.

"Sport is part of education, we are determine to make the desire of the governor in sports comes to fruition. 612 secondary School started the tournament with the last two going to entertain us today. I assure you that what you are going to see here today is proper sport activities. Sit tight and enjoy yourself".

Also speaking, the Groups Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Oyegwu, hinted that the bank was glad to be the sole sponsor of the competition.

Represented by Henry Okoh, the CEO said: "we are glad to be the sole sponsors of this tournament and we will be glad to do same next year. We believe in the power of the youth for next generation, sponsor, groan, develop them so they can be useful to the society. We are looking forward to bringing it down to the headmasters' cup tournament".

Meanwhile, the best goalkeeper, David Origho, of the College of Commerce, went home with a laptop and N200, 000 while Emma Ekemeni, the highest goalscorer and most valuable player got two laptops and N500, 000 and best goalkeeper went home with N200, 000 each from the state governor from Anirah foundation.