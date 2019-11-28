 Destiny Group of School Clinches Third Position In Zenith Bank Delta Principal's Cup

The third place march of the Zenith Bank Delta Principal's Cup has been won by Destiny Group of School, Ughelli with 3-0 against their opponent, Oko-tiebor Grammar School, Sapele in a keenly contested game between the two schools from Delta north senatorial district of Delta state.

Destiny Groups of Schools in the first 30 minutes of play got a panelty kick played by Akporkona Kparobo, of Destiny Group of School, Ughelli 1 while Oko-tiebo got nill.

Lucky of Destiny Group of School pushed another goal into the net 3 minutes into the second half.

Ojo Prosper of Destiny Group of Schools made another shot into the net of their opponent, making it a total of 3-0 making Destiny Group of School taking the third position.