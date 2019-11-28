Oduduwa University graduates 717 students at 7th convocation

The Vice-Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, (OUI), Ile-Ife, Osun State, Professor Chibuzo Nnate Nwoke has disclosed that 717 students completed their First Degree in the university and awarded First Degree certificate in the 7th convocation of the institution today.

Professor Nwoke told The Nigerian Voice that out of 717 students that completed their first degree from three colleges in the university, 29 came out with First Class Division and that 282 finished with Second Class Upper Division while while 354 made Second Class Lower Division. He added that 52 students fell into Third Class category.

Professor Chibuzo Nnate Nwoke, The Vice-Chancellor, Oduduwa University, Ipetumodu, (OUI), Ile-Ife, Osun State

The VC said the 10-year-old university that was granted operational licence by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 2009 has recorded modest achievements and that its town and gown relation is excellent.

He said "Oduduwa University enjoys a serene and scenic location, complemented with modern facilities, which constitute a very conducive environment for leaning. The welfare of our students is of paramount concern to us. We have set up full scholarship scheme for the benefit of brilliant indigent students. "

"Beyond our regular academic programmes, we have several professional and technical centers to cater for the increasing needs of our immediate community and beyond", Professor Nwoke said.

He explained that the theme of the convocation lecture: "Banditry, Kidnapping and Security Situation in Nigeria: A Gradual Regression into A Failed State was chosen to generate conversation on the security challenges in the country and proffer solutions to the problem.

He said all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace of insecurity. He said OUI has zero-tolerance for cultism, hooliganism and other deviant activities.

The VC said OUI has solid internal mechanisms to tackle cultism and other forms of insecurity tendencies on its campus and that students with academic excellence would be assisted to become successful in life.

He added that a prominent traditional ruler in Yorubaland, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom would be awarded with an honorary doctorate degree during the convocation.