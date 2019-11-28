36-year-old man arraigned in court for stealing, burglary

A 36 year-old man, Kamaldeen Oke has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo today for stealing and burglary.

The police prosecutor, Faboyinbo Abiodun told the court that the accused on 1st of September, 2019 at exactly 12:30am at No 8 Ifesowapo community, Agunbelewo area, Osogbo entered the house and premises of One Mr. Tiamiyu Musefiu to steal his properties.

Fagboyinbo added that the accused stole Samsung handset, Tecno Y2, ITEL phone, Tecno handset, all handset valued N 147,500 and Cash sum of N 12,000 total valued N 159,500.

The prosecutor told the court that the offense committed by the accused is contrary to and punishable under section 516 & 390(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 vol II Laws of Osun State Nigeria.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the offences leveled against him.

The defense counsel, Muftau Abiodun Adediran applied for the bail of the accused person in most liberal term.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara granted the accused bail with the sum of N 250,000 with 2 sureties. He adjourned the matter to 21st of February, 2020.