Group Calls On CJN , NJC and FJSC To Enforce Buhari's Recommendation On Justices  Not Cleared To Hold Offices

The Young Advocate Against Corruption, YAAC has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, National Judicial Council, Fjsc and the Presidency to urgently look into the cases of some Judges and Registrars not cleared by President Muhammadu Buhari but still holding sensitive public offices.

In a press release made available to the media on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019. in Abuja, the Director General of the group, Danjuma Lamido, said that according to an exclusive documents at their possession, some Justices,Judges and Registrars not cleared by President Muhammadu Buhari to hold public offices are still holding sensitive public office against the anti-corruption crusade of this administration.

The Justices ,Judges and Registrars includes: Hon. Justice D. Z Senchi - Court of Appeal; Emmanuel Gakko - Judge of the Federal High Court; Hauwa Shehu Aliyu - Judge of the High Court, FCT; Khadija Mounir Gwarzo - Judge of the High Court, FCT and Terere Vivianne Nnamani - Judge of the High Court, FCT.

"Of major concern to us is the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko who is aiming to become a Judge despite not even qualified to hold the office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Lamido said.

He reiterated further that according to the recommendation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko is not fit to be a Judge but he has been lobbying to suppress the official documents from the public so as to continue sitting in office illegally as Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

Danjuma further said, "We have it on authority that claims to have bought some security personnels and he has bought over some media outfits in other to keep the recommendation of Mr President away from the public.

"According to the maxim, _'He who seeks equity must do equity and equity does not replace or violate the law, but it backs it up and supplements it,'_ we call on the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko to obey the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari by resigning his position and allow equity to prevail.

"We also call on the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the National Judicial Council, Fjsc to enforce the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari as partners in the fight against corruption in the Judiciary arm of Government.

"Failure for the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko to resign in 7 days, we shall lead 'a million man march' against him until he steps down from the position he is currently holding , Lamido said.