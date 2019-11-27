Crescent University gets NUC approval to run PhD programmes 

30 Other Private Universities make the list

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) programme for Crescent University, Abeokuta and other 30 private Universities in Nigeria.

Among other Private Universities recognised by NUC to run Ph.D programmes include African University of Science and Technology, Abuja; Al-qalam University, Kastina; American University of Nigeria, Yola; Baze University, Abuja; Benson Idahosa University, Benin City; Bingham University New-Karu.

Also approved are Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu; Igbinedion University, Okada; Madonna University, Okija; Novena University, Ogume; Nigerian Turkish Nile University, Abuja; Salem University, Lokoja; and Veritas University Abuja Private Universities.

According to a statement on its website, NUC observed that “some Nigerian universities are running unapproved postgraduate programmes, leading to the award of Masters and PhD degrees.”

The Commission further clarified that the listed private Universities have approval to offer postgraduate programmes at the Masters and Ph.D levels in Nigeria, as of 25 January 2019.

“The Commission has also observed that some Parastatals and Institutes are awarding these same Postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliations with Nigerian and foreign Universities.”

“Such practices are not only unethical, but also antithetical to time-tested quality assurance best practices. The qualifications/awards resulting therefrom are not recognized.”

The University regulatory body also called the attention of stakeholders to the list of approved private universities to run postgraduates programmes.

“Employers of labour, educational institutions and other stakeholders are to note that only certificates issued by these universities, for their approved programmes, are valid for employment, further studies and other purposes.”

While responding to the announcement of the NUC, the proprietor and founder of Crescent University, Abeokuta, His Excellency Prince Bola Ajibola congratulated the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibraheem Gbajabiamila and staff of the University for attaining the feat.

Ajibola who was a judge of the World Court attributed the recent approval of NUC to the 100 percent recorded in the approval of all the University’s programmes among other laudable achievments.

While calling on prospective students to take advantage of the present status of the University, Prince Ajobola promised to continue to provide the necessary support including engagement of qualified faculty members and provision of world class facilities to sustain the level of success Crescent University has recorded in the last 15 years of existence